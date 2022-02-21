Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) Insider Sells £78,995.84 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.65), for a total value of £78,995.84 ($106,895.59).

MLI opened at GBX 195 ($2.64) on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 175.56 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The firm has a market cap of £567.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

