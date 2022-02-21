MurAll Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. MurAll has a market cap of $1.01 million and $43,370.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00107845 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,055,103,598 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.