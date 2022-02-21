National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

