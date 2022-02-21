National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 142.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $692.94 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.