National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,551 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 150,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 100,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.77 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

