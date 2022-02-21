National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

MMM opened at $147.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.45. 3M has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.