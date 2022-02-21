National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

GE opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.