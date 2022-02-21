National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.31 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
