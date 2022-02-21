National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

