National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 614,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,182. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

