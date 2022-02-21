Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,538. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

