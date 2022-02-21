Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $30,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.