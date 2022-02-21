Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $348,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

