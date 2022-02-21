Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock opened at $253.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

