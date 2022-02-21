Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,154,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.07 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

