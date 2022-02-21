Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

