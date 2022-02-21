Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.25 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

