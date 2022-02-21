Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Amundi acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $85.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

