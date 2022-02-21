Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.