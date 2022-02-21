NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,381,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

