NFTb Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $630,589.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

