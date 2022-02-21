NFTLootBox Market Cap Tops $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.21 or 0.06969490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,162.95 or 0.99680194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003240 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

