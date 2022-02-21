Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,679. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

