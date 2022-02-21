Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,625,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $126.96. 5,435,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.71 and a twelve month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

