Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,366,119,000 after buying an additional 180,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $19.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $918.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

