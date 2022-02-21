NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $9.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.51. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

