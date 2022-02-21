Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 160 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

BMO stock opened at $114.80 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

