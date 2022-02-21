Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

