Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $195.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.48. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

