Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 695 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

