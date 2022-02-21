Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.