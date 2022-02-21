Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $676.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.56 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.92 and a 200-day moving average of $639.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

