Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $675,149,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.