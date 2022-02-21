Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

