Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

DD stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

