Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.03 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

