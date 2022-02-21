Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.