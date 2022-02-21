Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

