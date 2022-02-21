Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson stock opened at $229.51 on Monday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $183.53 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nordson by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

