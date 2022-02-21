Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

