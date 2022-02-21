North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.20.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

