Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Buys £17,500 in Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) insider Judith Aldersey-Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,680.65).

LON NBI opened at GBX 171.82 ($2.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.01. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a one year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £49.94 million and a P/E ratio of -347.00.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Friday.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.