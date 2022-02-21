NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,797. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NorthWestern by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NorthWestern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

