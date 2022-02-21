NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NVCR traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 689.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

