Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NUS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

