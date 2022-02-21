Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Bought by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Oasis Midstream Partners accounts for about 8.7% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $95,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP remained flat at $$23.86 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

