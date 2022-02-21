Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $125.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

