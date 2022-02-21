Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,116,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 130,655 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,644. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

