One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

