Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

